Tata Power Solar Systems bags India's largest solar EPC order from SJVN

Tata Power Solar Systems, wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, bagged India's largest single solar EPC order of 1GW for approx. Rs 5,500 crore from SJVN.

This EPC order has been designed keeping in mind the innovative use of 'Make in India' cells and modules.

The project will be developed under the CPSU scheme of MNRE and will be completed within a period of 24months. Covering around 5000+ acres of land in Rajasthan, this project aims at reducing around 22,87,128kg of carbon emission and is expected to generate around 2500 million units annually.

