UPL signs toll manufacturing agreement with FMC Corporation

To manufacture and supply Rynaxypyr active

UPL announced a long-term strategic collaboration with FMC Corporation, a leading global agricultural sciences company. The agreement provides UPL access in key markets prior to patent expiration, to commercialize Rynaxypyr active, FMC's leading insecticide. As per the agreement, UPL will toll manufacture and supply Rynaxypyr to FMC in India, and FMC will supply the active ingredient to UPL depending on the markets. The deal adds a key portfolio of products to UPL's business and supports FMC in maximizing the penetration of this important active ingredient.

Rynaxypyr is considered a reduced risk pesticide due to its favourable toxicological and environmental profile. It is a useful tool for farmers in integrated pest management systems. This provides opportunities for growers to implement more sustainable solutions, supporting UPL's mission to make every single food product more sustainable.

