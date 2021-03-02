Cipla partners with Alvotech to market biosimilars in Australia and New Zealand

Cipla announced that its subsidiary, Cipla Gulf FZ LCC (Cipla Gulf) is expanding its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand.
As part of this strategic alliance, Cipla Gulf will be responsible for commercialization of patented biosimilars of the biologic medicine brands, Aflibercept (Eylea), Ustekimumab (Stelara), Denosumab (Prolia, Xgeva) and Golimumab (Simponi). These are leading products covering therapeutic categories across immunology, osteoporosis, oncology as well as ophthalmology (eg.
Aflibercept is indicated for nAMD and other serious eye diseases).
The products are developed and manufactured by Alvotech and will be distributed by Cipla Gulf through Australia and New Zealand distribution networks. These innovative products recorded US$700 million in aggregate 2020 sales in Australia.
Cipla Gulf had previously entered into a similar agreement with Alvotech in July 2019 for the commercialization of AVT02, an adalimumab biosimilar, in select emerging markets.
