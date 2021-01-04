US-India Trade Friction Increased In Recent Years Says US CRS

The US-India tensions have escalated under the Donald Trump administration over tariff policies, a US Congressional report has stated. The bipartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS), in its latest report, noted that India's recent tariff hikes on cell phones and other telecommunication goods went up from zero per cent to 15-20 per cent in the last few years. Under the Trump administration, bilateral tensions increased over tariff policies.

In general, India has relatively high average tariff rates, especially in agriculture. It can raise its applied rates to bound rates without violating its commitments under the WTO (World Trade Organization), causing uncertainty for US exporters. Under the Trump administration, the United States and India held concerted negotiations to address trade frictions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)