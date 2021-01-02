India's Merchandise Exports See Marginal Drop Of 0.8% On Year In December

India's merchandise exports in December 2020 was USD 26.89 billion, as compared to USD 27.11 billion in December 2019, a marginal fall of 0.80%. Exports during April-December 2020-21 were USD 200.55 billion, as compared to USD 238.27 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 15.8%.

India's merchandise imports in December 2020 were USD 42.60 billion, as compared to USD 39.59 billion in December 2019, an increase of 7.6%. Merchandise imports during April-December 2020-21 were USD 258.29 billion, as compared to USD 364.18 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 29.08%.

India is thus a net importer in December 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 15.71 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 12.49 billion, widened by 25.78%.

In December 2020, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 24.73 billion, registering a positive growth of 5.33% over December 2019. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in December 2020 was USD 22.15 billion as compared to USD 21.06 billion in December 2019, registering a positivegrowth of 5.17%. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-December 2020-21 was USD 166.26 billion, as compared to USD 178.15 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 6.7%.

In December 2020, Oil imports were USD 9.61 billion, as compared to USD 10.72 billion in December 2019, a decline by 10.37%. Oil imports in April-December 2020-21 were USD 53.71 billion, as compared to USD 96.71 billion, showing a decline of 44.46%.

Non-oil imports in December 2020 were estimated at USD 33.0 billion, as compared to USD 28.88 billion in December 2019, showing an increase of 14.27%. Non-oil imports in April-December 2020-21 were USD 204.57 billion, as compared to USD 267.47 billion, registering a decline of 23.52% during the same period of the last year.

Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &Precious metals) imports were USD 26.10 billion in December 2020, recording a positive growth of 8.42%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 24.07 billion in December 2019. Non-oil and non-GJ imports were USD 175.29 billion in April-December 2020-21, recording a negative growth of 22.08%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 224.96 billion in April-December 2019-20.

