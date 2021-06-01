US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday

The US stock market closed on Monday, 31 May 2021, for Memorial Day holiday.

Asian markets were mixed in morning on Tuesday, 01 June 2021, as investors await the release of major global economic data due out this week.

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, 01 June 2021, amid cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision later in the day and the GDP data due Wednesday.

The Japanese stock market was notably lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, 01 June 2021, after the Japanese government on Friday extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures by three weeks to June 20.

India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong markets were higher by between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Malaysia and China market were lower.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and on optimism that fuel demand will grow in the months ahead with the summer driving season starting in the United States, the world's top oil consumer.

