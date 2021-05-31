China Market ends higher

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Monday, 31 May 2021, as the release of softer than expected China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May calmed investors concern over policy tightening, while a stronger yuan helped attract more foreign inflows.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.41%, or 14.69 points, to 3,615.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.1%, or 26.27 points, to 2,419.76. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.2%, or 10.48 points, to 5,331.57. For the month, the CSI300 gained 4.1 per cent, its best since December 2020, while Shanghai Composite Index firmed 4.9 per cent.

The best performing sectors in the Shanghai Stock Exchange were Forest Products (up 7.15%), Internet Retail (up 6.42%), Computer & Electronic Equipment Dealer (up 6.15%), Medical Devices (up 5.51%), and New Energy Equipment (up 4.86%), while the worst performing sectors were Livestock Products (down 6.2%), Restaurants (down 5.58%), Oil & Gas Drilling (down 3.52%), Airlines (down 3.44%), and Fiber and Resin (down 3.18%).

The best performing sectors in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange were Other Construction Materials (up 8.03%), Plastics (up 5.86%), Rare Metals (up 5.76%), Heating or Other Utilities (up 5.47%), and New Energy Equipment (up 5.37%), while the worst performing sectors were Commercial Vehicle (down 3.07%), Vintners & Others (down 2.79%), Marine (down 2.25%), Household Products (down 1.96%), and Travel Agencies (down 1.93%).

The best performing blue chip stocks of the CSI300 index were Longi Green Energy Technology Co (up 5%), Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co (up 9.4%), Ganfeng Lithium Co (up 8.6%), Eve Energy Co (6.8%), Will Semiconductor Co (up 5.06%), and Yunnan Energy New Material Co (up 7.76%), while the worst performing blue chip stocks were Ping An Insurance (Group) Co (down 1.6%), China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp (down 2.8%), Midea Group Co (down 1.9%), and Kweichow Moutai Co (down 0.54%).

ECONOMIC NEWS: China NBS Manufacturing PMI Slows Marginally to 51.0 in May- China manufacturing sector continues to expand at a slightly slower pace in May, with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.0 as compared to 51.1 in April, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

It does, however, remain well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 55.2, as compared to 54.9 from the previous month's reading. CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan advanced to 3-year high against the dollar on Monday, as firmer mid-point fixing by central bank and as economic activity data showed that China's recovery had slowed but remained on a strong footing. The offshore yuan changed hands at 6.3553 per dollar, its highest since May 2018.

