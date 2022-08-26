US Market extends rally to second day with eyes on Jackson Hole

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 322.55 points, or 0.98%, to 32,291.78. The S&P500 index was up 58.35 points, or 1.41%, to 4,199.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 207.74 points, or 1.67%, to 12,639.27.
All 11 S&P sectors ended higher, with materials sector was top percentage gainer, rising 2.26%, followed by communication services (up 2.06%), information technology (up 1.68%), financials (up 1.5%), and industrials (up 1.5%) sectors.
Nvidia shares advanced more than 4%, recovering after early weakness, despite the company reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results, and lowering its earnings guidance.
Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc slid 0.35% after a 3-for-1 stock split came into effect.
Citigroup Inc climbed 2.1% after saying it plans to close its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia starting this quarter.
Salesforce Inc fell 3.4% after it reported solid quarterly results but gave a gave weaker than expected third quarter and full-year guidance on earnings and revenue,
Snowflake jumped 23.1% after the cloud data platform provider surpassed revenue expectations in its most recent quarter.
Snowflake said product revenue grew 83% year over year.
Among Indian ADR, Dr Reddy's Labs added 0.1% to $53.16, Azure Power Global rose 1.7% to $11.13. WNS Holdings added 2.2% to $87.36, and Wipro was up 0.4% to $5.20. Tata Motors fell 0.1% to $29.20, HDFC Bank fell 0.2% to $62.75, ICICI Bank fell 0.05% to $21.92, and INFOSYS was down 0.4% at $19.18.
