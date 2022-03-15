US Market falls ahead of Fed meeting

The US stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, 14 March 2022, dragging the NASDAQ and the S&P500 indexes below neutral line, while the Dow recovered to end the day marginally higher.
The weak finish of the Nasdaq came amid a spike in treasury yields ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, market participants awaiting for the accompanying statement for clues about further policy tightening for the rest of the year.
Developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict kept investors cautious as Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks on Monday, but no new progress was announced.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced marginal 1.05 points, or 0.00%, to 23945.24. The S&P500 index sank 31.20 points, or 0.74%, to 4,173.11.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 262.59 points, or 2.04%, to 12,581.22.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE exchange by 2484 to 877 and 99 closed unchanged. In the NASDAQ, 1172 issues advanced, 3466 issues declined, and 237 issues unchanged.
Total 7 of 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with bottom performing industry were energy (down 2.9%), information technology (down 1.9%), communication services (down 1.8%), and consumer discretionary (down 1.75%) issues, while top performing industry included financials (up 1.25%) and healthcare (up 0.68%).
Among individual shares, Apple Inc shares tumbled more than 2% after its supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, known as Foxconn, suspended operations in China's Shenzhen amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Among Indian ADR, Wipro added 2% to $7.69, HDFC Bank added 4% to $59.16, ICICI Bank added 2.8% to $18.10, WNS Holdings added 0.06% to $82.64, INFOSYS rose 2.8% to $24.69, and Dr Reddy's Labs added 0.06% to $50.89. Tata Motors fell 1.6% to $25.77 and Azure Power Global fell 2.6% to $18.19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU