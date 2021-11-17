US Market gains upbeat retail sales data

The US stock market finished session higher on Tuesday, 16 November 2021, as strong reading on retail sales and industrial production boosted investor sentiments. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 54.77 points, or 0.15%, to 36,142.22. The S&P500 index grew 18.10 points, or 0.39%, to 4,700.90. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 120.01 points, or 0.76%, to 15,973.86.

Total volume turnover on U. S. exchanges stood at 9.97 billion shares.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE exchange by 1811 to 1502 and 170 closed unchanged. In the NASDAQ, 2150 issues advanced, 2459 issues declined, and 275 issues unchanged.

Total 7 of 11 S&P500 sectors ended down, with utilities (up 1.31%) was real estate (down 0.65%) was bottom performing issue followed by consumer staple (down 0.6%) and utilities (down 0.56%) issues, while consumer discretionary (up 1.38%) top performing sector, followed by information technology (up 1.07%) sector.

Home Depot shares grew by 5.7% after home improvement retailer reported better than expected quarter results. Home Depot announced earnings per share of $3.92 on revenue of $36.82 billion.

Shares in Walmart fell 2.55%, as the nation's largest retailer lifted annual sales and profit forecasts but supply chain issues hit third quarter margins.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Commerce Department report showing retail sales shot up 1.7% in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8% in September. Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, retail sales still surged up by 1.7% in October after rising by 0.7% in September.

The Federal Reserve also released a report showing industrial production surged up by 1.6% in October after tumbling by 1.3% in September.

Among Indian ADR, WNS Holdings added 0.4% to $88.75, INFOSYS added 1.7% to $24.03, Wipro added 0.44% to $9.09, and Tata Motors was up 3.25% to $34.66. Azure Power Global fell 0.76% to $23.36, HDFC Bank fell 0.83% to $70.39, ICICI Bank fell 1.02% to $20.31, and Dr Reddys Labs fell 1.94% to $64.11.

