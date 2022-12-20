US Stocks close lower

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 162.92 points, or 0.49%, to 32,757.54.
The S&P500 index fell by 34.70 points, or 0.9%, to 3,817.66. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 159.38 points, or 1.49%, to 10,546.03.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The National Association of Home Builders released a report showing NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 31 in December from 33 in November.
