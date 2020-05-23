US stocks end little changed

U.S. stock benchmarks ended little changed on Friday as investors looked ahead to a three-day weekend.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 2,955.45 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 8.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 24,465.16. The Nasdaq Composite, rose 0.4% to 9,324.59.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, enthusiasm over a coronavirus vaccine and the economy reopening was kept in check on Friday, however, as tensions between China and the U.S. rose.

