Trent reports turnaround Q4 result

Trent reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.73 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 4.36 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated total income rose 25.09% to Rs 880.54 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Trent's consolidated net profit rose 26.63% to Rs 122.78 crore on 35.92% rise in total income to Rs 3,630.48 crore in year ended 31 March 2020 over the year ended 31 March 2019.

Trent said that the results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 were materially impacted by the COVID-19 related developments in March 2020.

During the year, the company added 63 stores (20 Westside, 41 Zudio & 2 Utsa) to its portfolio. Following the COVID-19 related developments, the opening of 21 stores (4 Westside and 17 Zudio), otherwise under fit outs, was impacted in March and early April. The company expects to have these additional stores opened once the lockdown measures are relaxed.

The result was announced was made after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2020. Shares of Trent fell 1.93% to close at Rs 442.70 on 22 May 2020.

Trent operates Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Trent Hypermarket which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment under the Star banner, Landmark Stores, a family entertainment format store & Zudio which is a one shop destination to get fashion at great value.

