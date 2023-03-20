US Stocks fall on profit taking

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 384.57 points, or 1.19%, to 31,861.98.
The S&P500 index fell 43.64 points, or 1.1%, to 3,916.64. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 86.76 points, or 0.74%, to 11,630.51.
For the week, the Nasdaq soared by 4.4% and the S&P 500 jumped by 1.4%, but the narrower Dow edged down by 0.2%.
Banking stocks pulled back sharply after rebounding in the previous session, with First Republic sliding nearly 33% and shares of Credit Suisse closing down nearly 7% as some traders looked to cash in on Thursday's rally amid lingering concerns about turmoil in the financial sector.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Fed released a report showing U. S. industrial production was unexpectedly unchanged in February following a revised 0.3% increase in January.
A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment index slid to 63.4 in March from 67.0 in February.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU