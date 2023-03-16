Hong Kong Markets falls on Credit Suisse, SVB turmoil

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 335.96 points, or 1.72%, to 19,203.91.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 77.39 points, or 1.18%, to 6,482.47.
Stocks dropped throughout the day, with banks and insurers led losses, after Credit Suisse's said it had found "material weakness" in its financial reporting in previous years. HSBC slipped 2.4% to HK$53.90, while its subsidiary Hang Seng Bank declined 2% to HK$115.60 and Bank of China (Hong Kong) slumped 3.9% to HK$24.90. AIA Group lost 5.1% to HK$76.40 and peer Ping An Insurance slid 3.3% to HK$50.50.
Chinese tech stocks also weakened amid signs the US-China tech war is worsening, with Tencent losing 2.5% to HK$336 and chip maker Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics dropping 1.9% to HK$31.65 and Hua Hong Semiconductor fell 3.3% to HK$31.80.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU