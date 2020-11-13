US Stocks fall on renewed virus fears

The US stock market finished session firmly into negative territory on Thursday, 12 November 2020, as investors sentiments dampened amid a pickup in Covid-19 hospitalizations and renewed talks of lockdowns and restrictions to curb the virus's spread.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 317.46 points, or 1.08%, to 29,080.17. The S&P 500 index dropped 35.65 points, or 1%, to 3,537.01. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index sank 76.84 points, or 0.65%, to 11,709.59.
The selloff emerged on Wall Street as the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the U. S. and Europe has led to renewed concerns about the economic outlook.
According to data from John Hopkins University, the U. S. reported more than 144,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a new one-day record high. Some cities have implemented new restrictions to curb the virus's spread, renewing fears of a second widespread lockdown and concerns about the economic impact of new restrictions and lockdowns.
The virus concerns overshadowed a report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended November 7th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 709,000, a decrease of 48,000 from the previous week's revised level of 757,000.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU