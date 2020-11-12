Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan shares finished session mixed on Thursday, 12 November 2020, as enthusiasm over prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine was offset by profit-taking following the market's recent rise. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 171.28 points, or 0.68%, to 25,520.88, marking its highest closing level since June 4, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined 2.84 points, or 0.16%, to 1,726.23.
Shares of tech and exporters were higher.
Among technology issues, industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 3.2% to 24,710 yen, chip-testing tool maker Advantest climbed 2.7% to 6,810 yen and chip-making machine manufacturer Screen Holdings gained 2.3% to 6,170 yen. Sony gained 1.3% to 9,160 yen as the company on Thursday released its next-generation PlayStation 5 video game consoles in Japan and some other major markets.
The real estate sector was among decliners, with Mitsubishi Estate sinking 4.9% to 1,772.00 yen, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings dropping 6.1% to 490 yen and Sumitomo Realty & Development declining 4.2% to 3,320 yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar edged down to the lower 105 yen zone. The dollar fetched 105.48 yen in Asian trade, against 105.59 yen on Wednesday.
