US Stocks rebound on bargain hunting

The US stocks gained ground on Tuesday, 09 March 2021, with the Dow, S&P 500, and the broader Nasdaq recoup its losses in the previous session as investors picked up battered stocks on signs that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was closing in on final approval. At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 30.30 points, or 0.1%, to 31,832.74. The S&P500 index added 54.09 points, or 1.42%, to 3,875.44. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 464.66 points, or 3.69%, to 13,073.82.
The rebound in the Wall Street came due to pullback of long-term treasury yields on signs of brighten global economic outlook as vaccine rollouts gain speed and the United States launches a massive new stimulus package.
The yield on the benchmark ten-year note showed a notable move to the downside after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in over a year.
U. S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.54% after hovering near 13-month highs of 1.613% in the prior session.
Democrats in the U. S. House of Representatives are aiming to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday so that Biden can sign it by the weekend. The legislation extends a $300 per week jobless benefit boost and programs expanding unemployment aid to millions more Americans through Sept. 6.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU