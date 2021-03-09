Japan: Stocks rebound on weaker yen

Japan share market finished session higher on Tuesday, 09 March 2021, as investors sentiment brightened by the dollar's appreciation to nine-month highs above 109 yen and economic recovery hopes. Gainers were led by real estate, electric power and gas, and transportation equipment issues.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 284.69 points, or 0.99%, to 29,027.94. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 24.10 points, or 1.27%, to 1,917.68.
Market participants appetite for risk assets underpinned as the greenback rising above the 109 yen line for the first time in about nine months on expectations for a U. S. economic recovery following the Senate's passage of a massive additional stimulus package
Exporters rose as a weaker yen inflates their earnings when repatriated from overseas. Nissan Motor climbed 3.5% to 614.80 yen and Subaru surged 4.7% to 2,169.00 yen.
Canon gained 1.9% to 2,392.50 yen and Fujitsu advanced 2.4% to 15,205 yen.
Shares of Yakult Honsha soared 3.65%, after the lactic beverage-maker said that it has formed an alliance with 14 other firms over carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas.
Bucking the upward trend, Panasonic plunged 6.6% to 1,329.50 yen, after it was reported it is considering buying U. S. software firm Blue Yonder Group Inc. in a deal that could be worth several hundred billion yen.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar stayed firm around the lower-109 yen zone, on expectations for a U. S. economic recovery following the Senate's passage of a massive additional stimulus package. The Japanese yen changed hands at 109.09 per dollar, weakening from an earlier level around 108.85
