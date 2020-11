UTI Asset Management Company announces cessation of directors

with effect from 27 November 2020

UTI Asset Management Company announced the cessation of Uttara Dasgupta as Independent Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the 17th Annual General Meeting held on 27 November, 2020 due to the completion of her term.

Further, Ashok Shah ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the 17th Annual General Meeting held on 27 November, 2020.

