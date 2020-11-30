Infibeam Avenues receives NCLT approval for composite scheme of arrangement

Infibeam Avenues has received approval from Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for 'Composite Scheme of Arrangement' amongst Infibeam Avenues, Suvidhaa Infoserve ( Suvidhaa), DRC Systems India (DRC) and NSI Infinium Global (NSI) and their respective share shareholders and creditors. Under the Scheme, Infibeam Avenues to demerge its SME E-commerce and Marketplace businesses to Suvidhaa and Themepark & Event Software business to DRC. The Composite Scheme of Arrangement is effective from the Appointed Date i.e. 1 April, 2020.
The record has been set as 11 December, 2020.
The Composite Scheme of Arrangement will assist Infibeam Avenues to unlock value for its shareholders. Subject to regulatory approvals, Suvidhaa and DRC to get listed on the stock exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. IAL will continue to focus on the high growth, highly scalable and profitable fintech business of Digital Payments and Enterprise Software Platforms.
Under the Scheme, all Infibeam Avenues shareholders as on the record date will be allocated additional shares of Suvidhaa Infoserve and DRC Systems India without any additional cost under this Scheme of Arrangement in the following swap ratio -
- Suvidhaa will issue 197 equity shares for every 1500 equity shares to the shareholders of Infibeam Avenues. - DRC will issue 1 equity share for every 412 equity shares to the shareholders of Infibeam Avenues.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU