V-Guard Industries surges on heavy volumes

V-Guard Industries jumped 5.89% to Rs 169.80 amid heavy volumes.

On the BSE, the counter clocked a volume of 3.08 lakh shares as against its average trading volume of 0.32 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock jumped surged 6.64% to hit a high of Rs 171 on BSE today. Over 75% of the total traded quantity is marked for delivery as per BSE data at 10:23 IST.

On the NSE, the scrip rose 5.71% to Rs 169.40. The counter clocked a volume of 29.89 lakh shares as compared with its average trading volume of 5.24 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock spurt 6.7% to hit a high of Rs 171 on NSE in trade today. Over 66% of the total traded quantity is marked for delivery as per NSE data at 10:00 IST.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 57.847. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is currently trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 168.93, but it is still below its 100-day and 200-day SMA placed at 169.98 and 191.78, respectively.

V-Guard Industries makes consumer electrical and electronics products. The company's product range includes voltage stabilizer, digital UPS, electric water heaters, solar water heaters, etc.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit slumped 92.9% to Rs 3.77 crore on a 42.3% declined in net sales to Rs 408 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

