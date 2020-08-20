Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 21.62 points or 1.37% at 1604.48 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 5.02%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.81%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.73%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 2.55%), PTC India Ltd (up 2.42%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.31%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.23%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.99%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.58%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.56%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.55%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 304.57 or 0.79% at 38310.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.35 points or 0.66% at 11333.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.95 points or 0.45% at 14382.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.37 points or 0.34% at 4876.47.

On BSE,1046 shares were trading in green, 902 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)