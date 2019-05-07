V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 434.98 croreNet profit of V I P Industries declined 27.87% to Rs 25.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 434.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 362.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.61% to Rs 145.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 1784.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1409.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales434.98362.56 20 1784.661409.59 27 OPM %9.1014.98 -12.5913.72 - PBDT40.8456.53 -28 231.55202.38 14 PBT36.1953.05 -32 214.94189.53 13 NP25.2835.05 -28 145.27126.75 15
