V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 434.98 crore

Net profit of declined 27.87% to Rs 25.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 434.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 362.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.61% to Rs 145.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 1784.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1409.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

