Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra CIE Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 89.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mahindra CIE gains on completing acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals
Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 9.56% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Mahindra CIE Automotive approves acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals
-
Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 2174.39 croreNet profit of Mahindra CIE Automotive rose 15.68% to Rs 152.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 2174.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1996.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2174.391996.53 9 OPM %12.9312.96 -PBDT285.78260.88 10 PBT211.74189.77 12 NP152.42131.76 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU