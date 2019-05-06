JUST IN
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 2174.39 crore

Net profit of Mahindra CIE Automotive rose 15.68% to Rs 152.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 2174.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1996.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2174.391996.53 9 OPM %12.9312.96 -PBDT285.78260.88 10 PBT211.74189.77 12 NP152.42131.76 16

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019.

