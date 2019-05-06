Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 5.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 964.22 crore

Net profit of rose 5.84% to Rs 98.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 964.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 871.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.70% to Rs 377.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 326.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 3786.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3431.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

