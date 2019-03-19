V-Mart Retail expands its retail presence with opening of two stores

-
V-Mart Retail has opened two retail stores one in the state of Uttar Pradesh and one in the state of West Bengal. This takes the total number of stores to 209 Stores in 166 Cities across 17 states and total tally of Uttar Pradesh is 84 stores and West Bengal is 12 stores.
