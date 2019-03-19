JUST IN
Board of Orbit Exports approves buyback of equity shares up to Rs 10 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 18 March 2019

The Board of Orbit Exports has approved the Buy-back of fully paid up equity shares by the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each ("Equity Share(s)") from open market through stock exchanges method prescribed under the Buyback Regulations and the Act, for an amount not exceeding Rs 10 crore at a price not exceeding Rs.130 per Equity Share.

First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 12:18 IST

