Board of Orbit Exports approves buyback of equity shares up to Rs 10 cr

-
ALSO READ
Orbit Exports standalone net profit rises 11.36% in the September 2018 quarter
Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 18.20% in the December 2018 quarter
Orbit Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Kanani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GSAT-29 satellite pushed higher into orbit: ISRO
-
At meeting held on 18 March 2019The Board of Orbit Exports has approved the Buy-back of fully paid up equity shares by the Company having face value of Rs.10/- each ("Equity Share(s)") from open market through stock exchanges method prescribed under the Buyback Regulations and the Act, for an amount not exceeding Rs 10 crore at a price not exceeding Rs.130 per Equity Share.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU