Voltamp Transformers to commence production of 11kV Ring Main Unit

Voltamp Transformers has successfully type tested proto unit of 11kV RING MAIN UNIT (RMU) and intend to commence commercial production of the same on modest scale.

RING MAIN UNIT (RMU) is a self-contained unit with protection and controls, for reliable distribution of 11 KV Supply.

Product has been developed inhouse and successfully completed all mandatory tests at accredited Test Labs of international repute. Like transformer it finds use in electrical installations of utility industry, infrastructure, real estate, smart cities, compact sub-stations etc.

First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 16:25 IST

