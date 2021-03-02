V.S.T Tillers rises after Feb sales jumps 38% YoY

V.S.T Tillers & Tractors rose 2.52% to Rs 1,906.75 after the company's total sales (power tillers + tractors) soared 38.49% to 2,666 units in February 2021 over 1,925 units in February 2020.

Sequentially, total sales (power tillers + tractors) slipped 8.22% in February 2021 over 2,905 units in January 2021.

Sales from power tillers grew 58.63% to 2,159 units in February 2021 as against 1,361 units in February 2020. Tractors skid 10.10% to 507 units in February 2021 compared with 564 units in February 2020. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 March 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors. The company's net profit soared 788.50% to Rs 30.83 crore on a 64.5% rise in net sales to Rs 202.87 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

