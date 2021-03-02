Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 472.53 points or 1.91% at 25199.15 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 5.39%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5.06%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.98%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.31%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were 3i Infotech Ltd (up 3.86%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 3.7%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.33%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 3.02%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (up 2.65%).

On the other hand, Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.29%), Aptech Ltd (down 0.48%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 0.37%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 370.45 or 0.74% at 50220.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 120.8 points or 0.82% at 14882.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 231.02 points or 1.13% at 20710.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.95 points or 1% at 6882.61.

On BSE,1649 shares were trading in green, 580 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

