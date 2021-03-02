Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 305.17 points or 1.93% at 16149.13 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.81%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.96%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.45%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.78%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 1.4%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.17%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.76%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.66%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.45%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 370.45 or 0.74% at 50220.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 120.8 points or 0.82% at 14882.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 231.02 points or 1.13% at 20710.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.95 points or 1% at 6882.61.

On BSE,1649 shares were trading in green, 580 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)