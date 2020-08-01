JUST IN
Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit declines 25.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.58% to Rs 785.06 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag declined 25.26% to Rs 30.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 785.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 679.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.39% to Rs 90.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.05% to Rs 2557.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2780.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales785.06679.25 16 2557.152780.96 -8 OPM %6.466.02 -8.496.98 - PBDT49.2420.04 146 147.88126.50 17 PBT45.2315.82 186 132.49109.71 21 NP30.4740.77 -25 90.96105.02 -13

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 10:10 IST

