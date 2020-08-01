JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 51.16% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.16% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.51% to Rs 127.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 214.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.9551.09 -51 127.72214.68 -41 OPM %-11.0222.94 -9.7818.19 - PBDT-10.52-2.08 -406 -23.711.51 PL PBT-14.60-6.17 -137 -40.27-15.43 -161 NP-16.17-7.86 -106 -44.97-21.92 -105

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 10:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU