Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.16% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.16% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.51% to Rs 127.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 214.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

24.9551.09127.72214.68-11.0222.949.7818.19-10.52-2.08-23.711.51-14.60-6.17-40.27-15.43-16.17-7.86-44.97-21.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)