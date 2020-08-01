Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.16% to Rs 24.95 croreNet Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.16% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.51% to Rs 127.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 214.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.9551.09 -51 127.72214.68 -41 OPM %-11.0222.94 -9.7818.19 - PBDT-10.52-2.08 -406 -23.711.51 PL PBT-14.60-6.17 -137 -40.27-15.43 -161 NP-16.17-7.86 -106 -44.97-21.92 -105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU