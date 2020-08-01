CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 2575.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.26% to Rs 55.84 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 2575.00% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.26% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.04% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 59.40% to Rs 212.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.8443.20 29 212.13133.08 59 OPM %15.538.24 -10.2110.63 - PBDT7.101.52 367 9.948.12 22 PBT6.030.95 535 4.655.68 -18 NP6.420.24 2575 3.644.61 -21
