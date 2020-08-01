CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 2575.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.26% to Rs 55.84 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 2575.00% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.26% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.04% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 59.40% to Rs 212.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

