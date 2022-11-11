JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 77.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 750.38 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 77.99% to Rs 46.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 750.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 683.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales750.38683.96 10 OPM %7.168.27 -PBDT61.8737.79 64 PBT59.6435.19 69 NP46.6726.22 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU