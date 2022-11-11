Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 77.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 750.38 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 77.99% to Rs 46.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 750.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 683.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.750.38683.967.168.2761.8737.7959.6435.1946.6726.22

