Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 77.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 750.38 croreNet profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 77.99% to Rs 46.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 750.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 683.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales750.38683.96 10 OPM %7.168.27 -PBDT61.8737.79 64 PBT59.6435.19 69 NP46.6726.22 78
