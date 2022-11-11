Continental Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.120.17-75.00-11.760.110.100.100.080.070.07

