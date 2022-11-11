Continental Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 29.41% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Continental Chemicals remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.17 -29 OPM %-75.00-11.76 -PBDT0.110.10 10 PBT0.100.08 25 NP0.070.07 0
