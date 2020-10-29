Va Tech Wabag files petition in Delhi HC against DJB's debarment letter

Va Tech Wabag announced that in connection with the Company's contract for operation and maintenance with Delhi Jal Board for 45 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant at Kondli, Delhi, certain disputes have been taken up by the Company with the client, including non-payment of dues (approx..

Rs.13 crores) for more than 5 years, amongst other issues.

Instead of accepting the dispute, DJB has unilaterally and arbitrarily issued a Debarment letter to the Company stating that the Company is debarred for the period of 3 years from participating in Delhi Jal Board tenders, which has been disputed by the Company.

In response to the said letter, the Company has filed a writ petition before the High Court of Delhi, and High Court of Delhi has given two weeks to DJB to file their response.

