Wipro signs definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme

Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies (Encore Theme), a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services.

Over the past decade, Encore Theme - headquartered in Chennai, India - has focused exclusively on implementing a broad suite of Trade Finance solutions, developed by Finastra, one of the world's largest fintechs, to financial institutions across the Middle East, Africa, India and Asia Pacific. They have successfully delivered more than 75 large scale Finastra Trade Finance projects for banks across these regions.

Financial institutions are all looking to modernize their trade platforms and focus on the end-toend digitalization of commercial routines.

Trade Finance is a strong revenue generation stream with a high cost base structure, where technology will play a big part in driving future growth. Wipro, a global strategic partner of Finastra, and Encore Theme will together enable this modernization for financial institutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)