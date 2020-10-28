Grasim Industries receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Grasim Industries announced that the Scheme of Arrangement between Grasim Premium Fabric (previously known as Soktas India), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Grasim Industries and their respective shareholders and all concerned has been sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench at Ahmedabad.

The web copy of aforesaid order has been received by the company on 27 October 2020.

The sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement by this order will be subject to the outcome of the petition of Grasim Premium Fabric (Transferor Company) before the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench besides other approvals, if any.

