Valuequest India Moat Fund trims stake in Wonderla Holidays

Valuequest India Moat Fund sold 3.48 lakh equity shares of Wonderla Holidays via bulk deal on Monday, 6 September 2021.

Valuequest India Moat Fund offloaded 3,48,251 equity shares (or 0.61% stake) of the company at Rs 238.11 per equity share via bulk deals on NSE on Monday, 6 September 2021.

As of 30 June 2021, Valuequest India Moat Fund held 1.80% stake in Wonderla Holidays.

On a standalone basis, Wonderla Holidays reported a net loss of Rs 13.25 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 14.51 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 4.34 crore in Q1 FY22 over Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY21.

Shares of Wonderla Holidays rose 0.83% to Rs 235.60 on BSE. Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)