Tata Coffee Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Tata Coffee Ltd has lost 0.66% over last one month compared to 8.77% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.4% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Coffee Ltd rose 3.29% today to trade at Rs 210.65. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.67% to quote at 14883.82. The index is up 8.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CCL Products (India) Ltd increased 3.06% and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd added 1.71% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 29.8 % over last one year compared to the 51.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Coffee Ltd has lost 0.66% over last one month compared to 8.77% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 74512 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246.75 on 28 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 91.15 on 24 Feb 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)