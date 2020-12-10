Varroc Engg acquires balance 30% stake in Romanian unit

The automotive component maker has acquired the balance 30% stake in its Romanian unit from its joint venture partner for 1.05 million euros (about Rs 9.3 crore) in cash.

The acquisition of the stake in Varroc-Elba Electronics S.R.L from Romania's Elba SA is part of an ongoing group consolidation exercise, the auto-parts maker said in a filing on Wednesday. Varroc-Elba has now become a step-down subsidiary of Varroc Engineering.

Varroc-Elba was incorporated on 14 January 2019. It makes and sells electronic lighting solutions for automotive companies and suppliers.

As on 31 December 2019, Varroc-Elba recorded total losses amounting to 1,534,381 LEI (Romanian leu) (about Rs 2.8 crore) and had a net current debt of 2,258,648 LEI (around Rs 4.13 crore).

On a consolidated basis, Varroc Engineering reported a net loss of Rs 38.77 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 22.78 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales jumped 7.9% to Rs 2,916.15 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Varroc Engineering fell 0.96% to Rs 403.50.

Varroc Engineering is engaged in design, manufacture and supply exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electrical-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off-highway vehicle OEMs directly worldwide.

