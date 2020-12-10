Hindustan Foods Ltd Spikes 4.09%

Hindustan Foods Ltd has added 18.17% over last one month compared to 8.91% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.08% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Foods Ltd rose 4.09% today to trade at Rs 1133.95. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.12% to quote at 12269.75. The index is up 8.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gillette India Ltd increased 2.86% and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd added 2.24% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 7.7 % over last one year compared to the 13.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Foods Ltd has added 18.17% over last one month compared to 8.91% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1009 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2149 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1133.95 on 10 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 384 on 20 Mar 2020.

