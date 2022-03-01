Varun Beverages to manufacture Kurkure Puffcorn

Varun Beverages on Monday announced that the company's board approved the proposal to enter into an agreement to manufacture 'Kurkure Puffcorn' for PepsiCo India Holdings Private Limited as a part of their network of co-packers.Kurkure is a brand of crunchy puffs made up of rice, lentil and corn, produced and marketed by PepsiCo India.
Varun Beverages is a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo in the world (outside USA). The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.
As on date, Varun Beverages has been granted franchises for various PepsiCo products across 27 States and 7 Union Territories in India. India is the largest market and contributed ~75% of revenues from operations (net) in Fiscal 2021. VBL has also been granted the franchise for various PepsiCo products for the territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 16.49 crore in Q4 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 19.73 crore in Q4 December 2020. Net sales rose 30.31% to Rs 1,734.33 crore in Q4 December 2021 over Q4 December 2020, primarily on account of strong volume growth.
Shares of Varun Beverages closed 1.34% higher at Rs 945 on Monday. The domestic stock market will remain shut today, 1 March 2022, on account of Mahashivratri.
