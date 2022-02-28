Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Biocon Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2022.

Biocon Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2022.

Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 13.16% to Rs 163.7 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 70092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55408 shares in the past one month.

Biocon Ltd tumbled 11.04% to Rs 350.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd lost 8.41% to Rs 795.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12223 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd slipped 7.21% to Rs 185.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd plummeted 6.63% to Rs 55.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)