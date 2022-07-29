Vedanta, Dr. Reddy's Lab, TVS Motor in focus

Vedanta: On consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit rose 6% to Rs 5,592 crore on 36% increase in net sales to Rs 38,251 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. The mining company said that the increase in revenue was supported by higher sales volume across businesses, commodity prices and strategic hedging gains.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: On consolidated basis, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' net profit rose 108% to Rs 1188 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 5215 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 321 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 53 crore in Q1 FY22. The company recorded operating revenue of Rs 6,009 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3,934 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021, up 52.7% YoY.

IIFL Securities: On consolidated basis, IIFL Securities' net profit fell 39% to Rs 42.10 crore on 10% increase in total income to Rs 294.80 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company has entered into Share Subscription Agreement, Shareholders' Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 40% stake (fully diluted basis) in Roadcast Tech Solutions. This investment reflects the company's intent of making strategic investments in promising start-ups and emerging businesses and is in line with the stated goal of building a multi-brand and multi-country food business powered by technology.

Chalet Hotels: The company has executed acceptance of the Letter of Intent to Award by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) with regard to designing, developing, financing, operating, managing and maintaining of a terminal hotel at a site opposite to Terminal 3, at the IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Project shall be developed on a land parcel spread over 2.65 acres.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)