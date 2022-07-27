L&T, Tata Power, United Spirits to be watched

L&T: The company reported 45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1702 crore on 22% rise in total revenue to Rs 35853 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. The company secured orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, registering a growth of 57% over corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Tata Power Company: On a consolidated basis, Tata Power Company's net profit jumped 90% to Rs 884 crore on 43% increase in net sales to Rs 14,495.48 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

United Spirits: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 261.1 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against a net profit of Rs 50.3 crore in Q1 June 2021. Total income rose to Rs 7157.5 crore from Rs 6176.3 crore.

Wipro: Wipro announced a new five-year strategic engagement with Nokia, the world's leading multinational, networking, telecommunications and consumer electronics company. The new agreement builds on a partnership originally established over 20 years ago and is a testament to the strength of the relationship.

Axis Bank: The Competition Commission of India has given approval to Axis Bank and Citi Bank deal. Axis Bank has decided to acquire Citibank's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and the NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India).

Zydus Lifesciences (formerly Cadila Healthcare): The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets USP 5 mg and 10 mg. Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets are used to treat high blood pressure.

