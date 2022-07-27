L&T, Tata Power, United Spirits to be watched

L&T: The company reported 45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1702 crore on 22% rise in total revenue to Rs 35853 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. The company secured orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, registering a growth of 57% over corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Tata Power Company: On a consolidated basis, Tata Power Company's net profit jumped 90% to Rs 884 crore on 43% increase in net sales to Rs 14,495.48 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
United Spirits: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 261.1 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against a net profit of Rs 50.3 crore in Q1 June 2021. Total income rose to Rs 7157.5 crore from Rs 6176.3 crore.
Wipro: Wipro announced a new five-year strategic engagement with Nokia, the world's leading multinational, networking, telecommunications and consumer electronics company. The new agreement builds on a partnership originally established over 20 years ago and is a testament to the strength of the relationship.
Axis Bank: The Competition Commission of India has given approval to Axis Bank and Citi Bank deal. Axis Bank has decided to acquire Citibank's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and the NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India).
Zydus Lifesciences (formerly Cadila Healthcare): The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets USP 5 mg and 10 mg. Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets are used to treat high blood pressure.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU