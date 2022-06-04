Vedanta to issue NCD worth Rs 4,089 crore

Vedanta said that its board had considered and approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs 4,089 crore.
The NCDs have a credit rating of CRISIL AA/Stable. They will mature after 10 years from the deemed date of allotment.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
The company reported 10% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,799 crore on a 41% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 39,342 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip fell 1.49% to end at Rs 316.75 on the BSE on Friday.
