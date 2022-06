Savita Oil Tech board to mull stock split on 21st June

The company's board will consider a stock split on 21 June 2022.

"a meeting of the Board of Directors of Savita Oil Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 21st June, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider the sub-division of Equity Shares," Savita Oil Technologies said in a statement on 3 June 2022.

Savita Oil Technologies makes automotive and industrial lubricants. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 34.91% to Rs 63.05 crore on 25.65% rise in net sales to Rs 818.96 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Shares of Savita Oil Technologies fell 2.57% to Rs 1093.15 on Friday.

